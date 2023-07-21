Honolulu Begins Installation of New Parking Meters

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Coming soon to a spot in town near you: New parking meters. Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services announced today the rollout of the new equipment, which is already underway.
“Our project will be to replace all 2,100 existing digital meter parking meters that accept credit cards,” said Roger Morton, Director of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services. “Then immediately following that, convert the balance of our parking meters, which is about another 2,100 (coin operated meters) to fully accept credit cards or debit cards.”
The new hardware is already in place and operational on several blocks throughout Chinatown,. As for some of the early returns... In a word?
“Convenient. Just credit card, slide it in, it already maxed out (to the parking spot time limit)” said Hannah Kazawa, who paid for the first time with the new meter. “It was easy to use because you just put your credit card in and, increase the time.”
But despite a number of new conveniences when tied to the app Park Smarter, others may not be as eager to jump on board.
“I'm not really an app user,” said Shirley Yamauchi, a Chinatown patron. “I would even use a traditional coin meter or a big parking lot.”
For those so inclined to download Park Smarter, users will be able to use Google or Apple Pay, get reminders of meter expiration on their phones, and even get real-time location info to find open spots.
One situation that's assured to win from the new payment terminals - The City's budget. Due to the loss of 2G wireless service at the beginning of the year, the city estimates It's missed out on $1.4 million in revenue from the now-defunct digital meters being replaced.
While installations continue, all coin operated spot in town will be patrolled as usual, but HPD has yet to determine a date to begin enforcement of parking at the new meters.