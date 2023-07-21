 Skip to main content
Honolulu Begins Installation of New Parking Meters

  • Updated
  • 0
New Parking Meter 1

Back in April, Honolulu officials found about 200 fake stickers on parking meters in Waikiki and Kakaako, and many meters had to be replaced.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Coming soon to a spot in town near you: New parking meters.  Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services announced today the rollout of the new equipment, which is already underway.

“Our project will be to replace all 2,100 existing digital meter parking meters that accept credit cards,” said Roger Morton, Director of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.  “Then immediately following that, convert the balance of our parking meters, which is about another 2,100 (coin operated meters) to fully accept credit cards or debit cards.”

