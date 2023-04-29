Homicide Investigation Continues in Puna on Hawaii Island

PUNA, HAWAII ISLAND - KITV4 is on breaking news this morning regarding a homicide in the Puna area of Hawaii Island. Hawaii Police responding to a bloody scene in Orchidland Estates.
A 58 year old woman was killed after being stabbed multiple times. A sword was recovered at the scene.
KITV4'S Jeremy Lee has been live in the Puna District where the crime scene is still active on Saturday morning, April 29, 2023.
Update:
Police responded to a disturbance on 38th avenue near Laniuma street. An active investigation since Friday has surrounded a secluded property along a long bumpy gravel road, typical of the subdivisions in the Puna District.
The property was owned by the suspect and others according to recent social media posts. Numerous tents and containers were set up on the raw land property.
The suspect has been named by Hawaii police as Christopher Howlind.
Police say the 52 year old man was found covered in blood, with a bloody sword next to him; and that the man went through an episode.
Hawaii Police say Howlind was vomiting on the ride to the Hilo cell block, and it was believed the man ingested some kind of chemical.
Hawaii police say that the suspect and victim lived on the raw land property, along with the victim’s 37 year old son.
The woman was killed after being stabbed multiple times.
In a social media post in May 2021, an account for Howlind read, “We finally closed escrow and got our land on the big island. Now we begin hand clearing to make our off grid forever home.”
That home is now the scene of an ongoing homicide investigation over Friday night and into the weekend in Orchidland Estates
Police are asking the public to come forward with any relevant information.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.