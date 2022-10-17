Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu

Just days after three water main breaks affecting 93,000 Oahu residents, a fourth water main break happened at the Pearl City Peninsula.
"We can't even let our dog out -- their dog -- cause I mean we're afraid," said Washington's mother-in-law Jane Solano. "What are we going to do? I'm wondering if I should start packing. We don't know because the water's still coming and there's a big old puddle in the back."
When KITV4 arrived on scene there was no help for families in shock as a river of brown water created pools in the front and back of their homes.
"This situation is tragic," said neighbor Circe Olson Woessner. "It's causing stress. A lot of mental anxiety for people."
The latest break came as a surprise to Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. He received the news on his way to speak with the media about the three water main breaks that happened on Friday.
"I've got my team on site right now. We're isolating that valve," he said. "We've got the best experts on site, we're going to make an assessment and then from that assessment, we'll figure out a way forward."
The series of water main breaks is expected to take up to 10 days to fix, pushing back the planned defueling of Red Hill.
