Homes are on the horizon for the hundreds of houseless at Pu'uhonua o Wai'anae

  • 0

A mission to house 250 people in Wai'anae that has been years in the making could soon become a reality. 

Leaders of Pu'uhonua o Wai'anae announced Wednesday at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement's annual conference it is planning to break ground for its planned 100 homes next month. 

In 2018, the group raised enough funds to purchase a 20-acre parcel of land off Wai'anae Valley Road for their new community. 

Before that, the original camp at the Wai'anae Boat Harbor dodged a major sweep, later winning the public's perception by demonstrating they could work together to defeat homelessness. 

James Pakele, one of the community's leaders, credits pu'uhonua matriarch Twinkle Borge for leading the village towards success. 

Pakele even recalled multiple instances in which Borge gifted her shelter and belongings to others who she felt needed them more. 

"A lot of stuff that she's doing is actually helping people, and doing things for people. She's not talking about doing things for people, or making plans about doing things for people," Pakele said. 

James Koshiba of Hui Aloha, a non-profit organization that supports the pu'uhonua, said rent for the new homes would cost $250. 

"We know that's a level that people on the street can afford, even without qualifying for housing vouchers or other subsidies first," Koshiba added. 

Featuring the group as panelists during its convention, the CNHA looks to the pu'uhonua for new approaches to ending homelessness. 

Borge's solution -- treating everyone with aloha. 

"Even when people coming to visit the village, I always let them know, this is not just my village, this your village also," Borge said. 

"Welcome any time, just come with good intentions, come with good heart and come with an open understanding. Our doors is always open for people."

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation also recently made a $1 million contribution to the pu'uhonua. 

Construction on the homes will cost about $7 million dollars, and while the group has enough money to begin building, it needs another $1.5 million to complete the project.

Click here to donate to the pu'uhonua. 

