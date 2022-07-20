Homes are on the horizon for the hundreds of houseless at Pu'uhonua o Wai'anae By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jul 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A mission to house 250 people in Wai'anae that has been years in the making could soon become a reality. Leaders of Pu'uhonua o Wai'anae announced Wednesday at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement's annual conference it is planning to break ground for its planned 100 homes next month. In 2018, the group raised enough funds to purchase a 20-acre parcel of land off Wai'anae Valley Road for their new community. Before that, the original camp at the Wai'anae Boat Harbor dodged a major sweep, later winning the public's perception by demonstrating they could work together to defeat homelessness. James Pakele, one of the community's leaders, credits pu'uhonua matriarch Twinkle Borge for leading the village towards success. Pakele even recalled multiple instances in which Borge gifted her shelter and belongings to others who she felt needed them more. "A lot of stuff that she's doing is actually helping people, and doing things for people. She's not talking about doing things for people, or making plans about doing things for people," Pakele said. James Koshiba of Hui Aloha, a non-profit organization that supports the pu'uhonua, said rent for the new homes would cost $250. "We know that's a level that people on the street can afford, even without qualifying for housing vouchers or other subsidies first," Koshiba added. Featuring the group as panelists during its convention, the CNHA looks to the pu'uhonua for new approaches to ending homelessness. Borge's solution -- treating everyone with aloha. "Even when people coming to visit the village, I always let them know, this is not just my village, this your village also," Borge said. "Welcome any time, just come with good intentions, come with good heart and come with an open understanding. Our doors is always open for people."The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation also recently made a $1 million contribution to the pu'uhonua. Construction on the homes will cost about $7 million dollars, and while the group has enough money to begin building, it needs another $1.5 million to complete the project.Click here to donate to the pu'uhonua. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter 'A'ali'i is a reporter with KITV. He was born and raised on the island of Maui and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Wet weather triggers Flood Watch through the weekend Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Kai Kahele campaign not eligible to receive more than $200k in public funds after missing key deadline Updated Jul 6, 2022 National UK bank mistakenly pays out $175 million on Christmas Day Dec 30, 2021 Local Thursday Weather: Lowering rain chances Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Several Hawaii State beach park closures planned in preparation for Hurricane Darby storms and swells Updated Jul 15, 2022 Business FDA officials say annual Covid-19 shots may be needed in the future Updated May 4, 2022 Recommended for you