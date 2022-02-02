Homeless man dies while waiting for low-income housing

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Just three months ago, Daniel Crawford was hoping to find a permanent home after finally being placed into a low-income housing program.
"A second chance would be great," he said.
But now it's too late.
"We were pleading with landlords to take a chance on people like Daniel, and unfortunately he passed away this past weekend without a home," said Kara England, founder of The Radical Hale. "To have people die on the streets or without a home in Hawaii is outrageous to me. It should never have happened."
Without enough landlords willing to rent to homeless people -- especially those with mental illness and disabilities like Crawford -- the state's facing a huge problem in solving the social crisis. It also risks foregoing millions of dollars in federal funds to get people into low-income housing.
More than 4,000 are homeless on Oahu -- many of them waiting for landlords to accept their subsidized housing vouchers, according to Laura Thielen. She's the executive director of Partners in Care, a homeless advocacy group.
"We need at least a couple of thousand more landlords, whether that's mom and pop landlords who have one unit or larger companies that have multiple units," she said. "We're seeing a lot of folks who have a higher level of need that are being priced out of housing and there is just not enough units available that are able to deal with their situation."
For many landlords, the hesitation stems from negative stereotypes and the perception that the risk is higher with this population.
Crawford had been living on the streets of his hometown of Wahiawa for most of his life after years of drugs, crime and incarceration. Most recently, he was staying in a shack with no running water or electricity, and sleeping in his wheelchair while waiting for an appropriate unit.
"To die on the streets without dignity is the saddest part of all," England said.
Homeless advocates are hoping more landlords step up to help people in need, especially the most vulnerable waiting for a chance to get off the streets.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
