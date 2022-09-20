Homeless campers gather daily St. Augustine church in Waikiki

A more than century-old church in Waikiki has become a haven of rest for dozens of people living on the streets.
"It's like a village, the tents come up and everything," said Father Lane Akiona. "I guess they feel safe. It's next to the church, but it is a nuisance after a while."
St. Augustine's been serving the poor and needy here in Waikiki for the past 50 years, but today it's overwhelmed by the growing encampment outside its doors.
St. Augustine By-The-Sea on Ohua Avenue provides free lunch every day as part of its mission to help the needy, but it's become a magnet for the homeless population.
It's now pleading the city for help.
"I think in the past we had situations like this but not as severe," he said. "Sometimes they get a little bit violent."
The problem has gotten so bad that Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi met with church leaders in June. He's meeting with them again next month, along with the chief of police, to try to find a solution to what has become a volatile situation.
"There were two fires they vandalized us several times," Akiona added.
The church must now control how many people come in and limit opening hours in fear of becoming a target of those wanting to cause trouble. The church used to be open all day for visitors.
"In the past, it was free for all and they within the church became the forefront of their antics and whatnot," he said. "It costs us more to repair, you know, so we decided just to close everything down and preserve what we have."
The mayor's office told KITV4, city officials should have a solid plan after their next meeting on how to deal with the growing problem in the heart of Waikiki.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.