Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Homeland Security Investigations introduce "soft rooms" for sensitive crime interviews

  • Updated
  • 0
HSI Soft Room

Some law enforcement agencies in Hawaii are trying out a new setting to interview victims of sensitive crimes. The Soft Room is a literal room, but the way it's structured aims to physically relax victims of sensitive crimes such as exploitation or sex and labor trafficking.

The idea is if people feel more comfortable, they will be more open to share potentially traumatizing experiences that can help an investigation.

The Soft Room looks like any other lounge but the soft couches, warm colorful decorations and lights in the space are very different from traditional interview rooms.

"The whole idea is to create a comfortable safe and private space for people have the most comfortable experience talking about some potentially traumatic experiences they've gone through," Kerry Ach, Homeland Security Investigations forensic interview specialist, said.

Ach says the idea of a soft room is research based.

"Someone's physical comfort can give a signal to our brain that we are psychologically comfortable and safe," Ach said. "Their shoulders relax and I think that breathing is a bit more relaxed... It's shown to produce the maximum amount of information and while minimizing any potential re-traumatization."

Ach says another aspect of the room that creates a soothing feeling is the color. She says light and warm colors such as blue and green are most comforting while yellow, orange and red are called alert colors and might trigger an uneasy feeling.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you