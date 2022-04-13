Home break-ins increase in Kahala area

KAHALA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Kahala resident Sutah Chirayunon said his car was stolen from his driveway after a robber broke into his house and stole his wife's purse which had credit cards and car keys.
“There is a huge homeless problem here in the state. There is actually a homeless population living nearby and what they do is come down to the neighborhoods daily, everyday of the year and steal from the neighborhood,” said Chirayunon.
Crime has increased in the Kahala area particularly home break-ins.
Kahala neighborhood board chair Richard Turbin believes crime is increasing in Kahala because many of the homes there are second and vacation homes that often sit empty.
“We've asked for a greater police presence here including more patrol at the Kahala beach since there is an increase in assaults there,” said Richard Turbin.
Turbin also said the increase in crimes is partly due to prisoners who are released from the Hawaii State Correctional Facility spiraling back into crimes. He said it's because they’re not given proper care and funds after they get out.
Richard Turbin is an attorney who want to raise awareness for the need to give a sum of money to prisoners upon their release. Otherwise, he says, it's an invitation for them to start the cycle again.