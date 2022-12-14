Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The United States postal service recommends getting your holiday gifts in the mail as soon as possible.The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii to the continent is December 17th.and for local and inter-island shipping- the cut-off date is December 21st.USPS officials say if you ship something after the 17th- you're rolling a dice.Gifts will only be guaranteed by that Dec. 17 and Dec. 21 deadline. The lines at post officers are becoming longer, so getting their as early as possible will save you time. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Tax Day is coming soon. Here's what you need to know about filing your 2021 taxes Updated Apr 18, 2022 National Tuesday's January 6 hearing is focusing on extremist groups. Here are some names you might hear. Updated Jul 12, 2022 Video White goods recycling event scheduled for Hana residents Updated Nov 15, 2021 National DHS warns of potential violent extremist activity in response to abortion ruling Jun 24, 2022 COVID-19 COVID-19 public health emergency extended in the US Updated Jul 15, 2022 Local Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26 Updated Aug 22, 2022 Recommended for you