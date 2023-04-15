Hokule'a setting sail on four-year journey

HONOLULU (KITV4)--A monumental journey originating in Hawaii starts this weekend. Sailing toward "building a better future", Hokule'a will launch a four-year venture - including a lengthy trek to Alaska beginning Sunday.
Participants will visit dozens of indigenous territories and also research climate and ocean concerns, plus additional ways to prevent extinction.
The crew received a send-off from well wishers including Governor Josh Green Saturday.
Green said, "We know that this voyage will inspire a new generation as it's inspired people before, people say planetary navigators - it's a rare thing."
Spanning 47 months, the journey involves traveling tens of thousands of miles, utilizing multiple boats, hundreds of interchanging crew members that could benefit generations to come.
Navigator Nainoa Thompson asked Saturday, "How does the earth work? You cannot protect what you don't understand, 2017 we came home from the World Wide Voyage and we learned so much, infinite amounts, every day was a story, every day was a lesson, there were teachers across the planet that we never even new existed."
The voyage is a tradition dating back decades, the preparation involved is unprecedented.
"Thousands of sequences have to be in order for these canoes to go, this is hundreds and hundreds of man hours of volunteer time, our canoes are better now than the day they were born fifty years ago", added Thompson.
Crew Member Lucy Lee told KITV4, "It's really about being able to rely on each other and know that, all the training we've put in, all the teachings of our teachers and just everything that we've done to prepare ourselves - it's real when you're out there."
Sunday, Hōkūleʻa' will be transported to Juneau via Matson to meet up with an escort boat. From there it's a journey to the Gulf of Alaska to begin a pre-voyage "Heritage Sail" along the Southeast region, paying homage to leaders and places that played a part in building the relationship between Hawaiʻi and The Last Frontier.
