Hit-and-run suspect Mitchel Miyashiro released pending investigation

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads may also be closed, along with
property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of
particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big
Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of moisture will remain over the islands through at
least Saturday afternoon, maintaining a threat for heavy
rainfall. The soil across much of the state has been
saturated by recent rain, and a period of moderate intensity
showers could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Mitchel Miyashiro, the suspect in the hit and run that killed a teen, was released pending investigation after turning himself in last night.
That's very typical for traffic cases, while police continue to investigate.
"Of course I'm hurt and angry about it," said Chevy Saniatan, the mother of Sara Yara, the 16-year-old he's accused of killing, while she was walking to school on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Miyashiro, 45, was booked for 1st degree negligent homicide and crimes associated with fleeing the scene.
Saniatan says she believes justice will prevail.
"I need to be patient because it's in God's timing," she said.
According to defense attorney Megan Kau, police are just buying time to gather evidence to bring charges. That includes getting witness statements, surveillance videos and medical records -- in this case, a death certificate.
"There's a lot that needs to be done," Kau said. "That doesn't mean that there's no case or that HPD is not doing any work."
Miyashiro has a long history of driving offenses and other crimes -- 164 cases.
Just last month he was arrested for driving without a license.
"A judge is going to look at a lot of different circumstances, including the fact that this person had a very, very long criminal or traffic history," said former state attorney general Doug Chin. "The important thing to understand is that the person is eventually going to get charged with something."
Police say the 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that hit Yara is registered to Miyashiro's parents, who declined comment.
"If the parents had a reason to believe that it would have been dangerous for their son to drive their car, they can be held monetarily liable, and may have to pay out to the victim's family," she said.
And those damages could amount to big money.
"Damages -- especially for children -- amount to the amount of money that they could have earned as an adult for the rest of their life," Kau added.
But for Chevy Saniatan, it's not about money, but justice for her daughter.
