Historic Hawaiian Canoe In Need of Refurbishing

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
On Hawaiian waters for over a century, Hana Ka Okee is now out of commission. It was reportedly picked up, tossed and blown off its storage rack last Sunday by severe weather conditions on Oahu.
Erwina Leong with the Makaha Canoe Club Board of Directors said, "It's devastating, you know, it really impacted us, hurt us deep into our core, our heart, that we came here and found our Hana Ka Okee was indeed lying on the ground."
Housed in Makaha Canoe Club, it's truly one of a kind.
Makaha Canoe Club Board of Directors member Ivan Kua told KITV, "Hana Ka Okee is the oldest Koa racing boat in Hawaii, it was acquired by Makaha Canoe Club in 1971, from Outrigger Canoe Club and they had it since 1906, it was built in the 1890s during Queen Lili'uokalani's time, while it was Outrigger it was paddled by Duke Kahanamoku, it was paddled and sailed and raced. We're looking at this as an opportunity to rebuild and restore, and an opportunity for the community to come together, and for our club to come together, and hopefully come out of this stronger."
For information on making a donation, visit the Makaha Canoe Club Facebook page. The club also strives to perpetuate Hawaiian culture, practice it and help with health and wellness and keeping the community fit.
