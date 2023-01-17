Hirono, advocates discuss ways to fight violence against Native Hawaiian women, girls

To better understand how to combat gender-based violence against Native Hawaiian women and girls, Sen. Mazie Hirono sought insight from survivors and organizations supporting women during a roundtable conversation Tuesday.
"Overall we need to call community attention to this problem," Hirono asserted.
One of the main points during the hour-long discussion, held at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, was the military's role in sex trafficking.
A report from the Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force mentioned "38% of those arrested for soliciting sex from a 13-year-old online through Operation Keiki Shield are active duty military personnel."
While the report does not suggest service members specifically target Native Hawaiian women and girls, organizers deemed it necessary to include sex trafficking arrest data on military personnel.
"In the past 10 years, I don't think we've seen aggregated data on military involvement with sexual violence here from the state level," said Khara Jabola-Carolus, executive director for the Hawai'i State Commission on the Status of Women.
Jabola-Carolus referenced an annual report from Department of Defense indicating an overall increase in the number of servicemembers nationally who have been sexually assaulted over the past few years.
"There's no analysis, though, of the civilians that were also a part of those numbers," Jabola-Carolus pointed out.
When asked if she hears from local military leaders about violence against women and sex trafficking among its personnel, Hirono responded, "frankly, not enough."
In a statement, the U.S. Department of Defense told KITV-4 it "continues to work diligently on combating human trafficking and provide a voice to trafficking survivors."
"The Combatting Trafficking In-Persons (CTIP) office met with the Executive Director for Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women (Jabola-Carolus) and INDOPACOM representatives to discuss future initiatives to prevent trafficking issues with all DoD Service components in the region," the statement added. "There will be follow-on meetings to implement actions discussed.”
In December, President Biden signed Hirono's legislation into law, designating funds from the Violence Against Women Act for Native Hawaiian survivors of gender-based violence.
During Tuesday's conference, survivors themselves pointed out while there are services to help overcome trafficking and obtain entry level employment, there aren't many resources to help them advance their careers.
"We need better paying jobs, we can't survive," survivor Ashley Maha'a said.
"We are trying. We are not asking for a handout. We are asking for help."
The specific grant program Hirono's bill addresses is expected to provide $4.5 million this year for native women nationwide.
"It's not a lot of money, sad to say, nationally. So part of what I'll be doing is increasing grant money for this program," Hirono pledged.
The next step, Hirono noted, is identifying a non-profit group serving Native Hawaiians that would qualify for the funding.