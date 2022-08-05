Hilo Medical Center tackles patient surge

Receiving a "continuous flow of sicker patients" for various ailments, Hilo Medical Center has been admitting about 15 percent more patients beyond its capacity for the past few months, a facility spokesperson reported.
Hilo Medical Center is currently handling 173 patients, and the ongoing influx has been pushing its employees to work overtime.
"It's just been a lot more than what we're used to so we are actually operating at all hands on deck right now," hospital marketing director Elena Cabatu said.
According to Cabatu, there are 24 patients being held in overflow areas in the hospital waiting for a bed. Additionally, 37 patients are taking up beds as they wait for space at a long term care facility or care home, which Cabatu explained are under-staffed due to the ongoing worker shortage.
"On island it looks like they are operating at 30 percent below capacity," Cabatu added.
Hilo Medical Center's total COVID patient count has been averaging about 15 to 17 per day.
"That (the number of COVID patients) has been a slight decrease over the last month or two but it seems that we are at a plateau right now," Cabatu said.
To ease the burden on employees, Hilo Medical took on twice as many trainees for its nurse residency program, and the facility expects to churn out 45 new nurses in a little more than a year.
The hospital also launched a new program to train paid nurses aides, and is encouraging its seasoned nurses to complete a critical care program so they can help treat sicker patients.
To avoid clogging up Hilo Medical's waitlist, people are being urged to use clinics and pharmacies for non-urgent needs such as COVID tests.
"We would like to be available to our community who have medical emergencies on a daily basis," Emergency Department nurse manager Toni Higa said.
Hospital leaders are also planning to ask for funds from the state legislature this upcoming session to expand the facility's intensive care unit.