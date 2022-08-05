 Skip to main content
Hilo Medical Center tackles patient surge

Hilo Medical Center

Receiving a "continuous flow of sicker patients" for various ailments, Hilo Medical Center has been admitting about 15 percent more patients beyond its capacity for the past few months, a facility spokesperson reported. 

Hilo Medical Center is currently handling 173 patients, and the ongoing influx has been pushing its employees to work overtime. 

