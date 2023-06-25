Hilo Hosts Family Friends Pride Celebration

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...All other Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Ken Nakashima pushes Kumu Kawai along in a decorated wheelchair, in Hilo's 2023 Pride parade.
HILO-- On Hawaii Island, Hilo hosted its annual Pride Celebration- a family friendly event that brings in support from community organizations and businesses alike.
"The community sort of shapes the Pride. So they're the ones that come together, help create this, and are the biggest part of this," Hawaii Island LGBTQ+ Pride President Phill Russell said.
"Everybody's showing pride. Everybody's having a great time, really happy and pleasant. Good support," Joseph Bosman said, in a matching pink floral headdress with Fred Kamperman, who quipped to KITV4, "And the rain stopped in time and the sun came out! And when the sun comes out, we all come out!"
"It's all about visibility. Hilo has one of the most family-friendly Prides in the nation," Russell added, "We have the teachers coming in doing the keiki booth. We have two stages, family entertainment, music, drag, theater, singing."
"After taking a break and coming back, a lot of participation. This is very, very, very nice for Hilo," Kumu Kawai of Mountain View said.
"It brings in a lot of the family elements. So we look at, you know, making sure that it is appropriate for children making sure it's appropriate for everyone so that everyone has a place and ability to enjoy," Equality Hawaii Board President Ray Saludares said.
A world away from controversies on the mainland, community leaders here in Hilo say it's been all about...
"Family values of inclusion," Mar Ortaleza of Equality Hawaii told KITV4, "And that's what we really love about the pride and the community of the Big Island-- is it's really grounded in Ohana."
"Pride means future freedom and equality to everybody because love is love and we just need more aloha in our heart and share it with everybody. need more aloha in our heart and share it with everybody," Ken Nakashima told KITV4.