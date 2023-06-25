 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...All other Hawaiian waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Hilo Hosts Family Friendly Pride Celebration

Pride festivities wrapped up in Hilo town, featuring, music, drag and the annual parade
Hilo Pride celebrations wrap up over the weekend

Ken Nakashima pushes Kumu Kawai along in a decorated wheelchair, in Hilo's 2023 Pride parade.

HILO-- On Hawaii Island, Hilo hosted its annual Pride Celebration- a family friendly event that brings in support from community organizations and businesses alike. 

"The community sort of shapes the Pride. So they're the ones that come together, help create this, and are the biggest part of this," Hawaii Island LGBTQ+ Pride President Phill Russell said. 

An error occurred