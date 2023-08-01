Hilo Homeless Hold Vigil for Beating Victim in Recovery

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Palani Igawa was beaten badly near the lonely tree near Hilo's Bayfront. The homeless community came together for a candlelight vigil.
HILO (KITV4) -- Hilo's homeless community has been rattled by a beating that left a man in critical condition.
Monday night- homeless, formerly homeless and support volunteers all came together to pray for the victim's recovery- though, due to miscommunication among the group, many were unaware that Palani Igawa had survived his injuries.
The Hawaii Police Department informed KITV4 Tuesday morning that the victim in the critical beating, which took place at the Lonely Tree at Hilo's Bayfront, is alive and "his condition is improving."
This is contrary to some rumors that have been swirling about. Palani Igawa was hospitalized after a July 21st beating.
The suspect, Wallace Tauhutini, in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail for the brutal beating. The two men, according to police, were in a dispute that escalated. It ended with sticks and stones being used and the victim, Palani Igawa, burned and pinned by a rock from a fire pit.
Both men are without a permanent residence, but are among those living in tents and makeshift shelters near Bayfront.
"I'm saddened by what happened," Unko Charlie told KITV4, who is part of the community, "Because not only for Palani, but for Brother Wallace, he was
also a friend. They were all neighbors. And for two men to know each other like that."
"Palani is a very respectful boy. He always says, Hi, Auntie, how are you?," Keala said. She now lives in a shelter and told KITV4 she considers herself fortunate to not be on the streets now.
The perils of coconut wireless:
Some signs posted at the vigil site Tuesday morning show how unfounded rumors had spread that Igawa has succumbed to his injuries. Yet, the 31 year old is still recovering at Hilo Medical Center.
The mother of Palani Igawa was on the phone from Maui Monday night with those at the vigil. Police are in contact with the family to ensure there is no miscommunication.
The victim continues to recover from his injuries.