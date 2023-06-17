Hilo High School Product Now Playing In College World Series

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the biggest weeks of every year in amateur baseball is the College World Series (CWS). Already underway starting Friday, first round games continue Saturday night with LSU playing their SEC rival the University of Tennessee. Taking the field at shortstop for the Volunteers is Hawaii island native Maui Ahuna.
The son of Walter Ahuna - a former UH-Hilo baseball player - the 21 year-old left-handed hitting Maui is a product of Hilo High School. He played his first 2 seasons of collegiate baseball with the Kansas Jayhawks before transferring ahead of this season to UT-Knoxville. Now Maui and Tennessee are one of just 8 teams remaining with a chance to win a championship.
“Just seeing all the fans, all the young kids at the ballpark trying to ask for autographs, asking us for a ball,” said Ahuna about the CWS experience in Omaha. “You know that their dream one day is to be in our shoes and get here too. You just gotta give it back to the kids and enjoy the moment.”
Despite playing all of his home games this season 6 time zones away from the islands, carrying on the legacy and tradition of other Hawaii baseball players remains a priority for him.
“Us being where we are right now in our lives, it kind of shows the other people, other schools, professional teams that there's talent on the islands,” Maui affirmed. There's gonna be people like us coming up, in the future. It’s definitely big… Us doing this is definitely a big impact for the Hawaii kids. It shows the Hawaii kids that anything is achievable and the dreams can come true with hard work hard towards that dream.”
However the CWS ends up for him and the Volunteers, there’s likely still a lot of baseball to play in 2023. Several sources around baseball project Ahuna to be picked within the first 3 rounds of the Major League Baseball draft. Rather than partake in the July festivities in Seattle, Ahuna said right now he’s planning to watch the draft back on the big island with friends and family in Hilo.
