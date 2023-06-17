 Skip to main content
Hilo High School Product Now Playing In College World Series

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the biggest weeks of every year in amateur baseball is the College World Series (CWS).  Already underway starting Friday, first round games continue Saturday night with LSU playing their SEC rival the University of Tennessee.  Taking the field at shortstop for the Volunteers is Hawaii island native Maui Ahuna. 

The son of Walter Ahuna - a former UH-Hilo baseball player - the 21 year-old left-handed hitting Maui is a product of Hilo High School.  He played his first 2 seasons of collegiate baseball with the Kansas Jayhawks before transferring ahead of this season to UT-Knoxville.  Now Maui and Tennessee are one of just 8 teams remaining with a chance to win a championship. 

