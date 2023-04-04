Hikianalia hits the sea once again

SAND ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) - It's been all hands on deck for Polynesian Voyaging Society volunteers, but they don’t mind.
“We’d come in at 5:00 on Friday and we wouldn't leave until Saturday at 5:00 PM,” said PVS Captain, Mark Ellis. “We’d have people cooking, people working on the canoe, people sleeping, other people working on the canoe…so, [it was] a constant 24-hour effort to get the canoe done.”
And it was all to get Hikianalia sailing once again out of Sand Island. The canoe had nearly $500,000 worth of structural renovations done over the last eight months–all through a labor of love.
“That’s one thing the canoe does is it brings the community together,” Ellis added. “So, if you look at the canoe now, it couldn’t be there unless we had the whole ahupua’a, as you’d say in traditional times, or the whole community backing and supporting that effort.”
This massive drydock work was burdensome, but these voyagers say taking care of their vessel is the most important part of their job.
It’s a huge process, but it’s about 80% of what voyaging is–the care of your vessels,” said PVS volunteer, Moani Heimuli. “While we’re out at sea, the canoes take care of us, so this is our way of giving back to the canoes that take care of us while we’re out at sea.”
Hikianalia was set out to sea this evening, equipped with her new deck boards and solar panels. Soon, she will join her voyaging sister canoe, Hokulea. Hikianalia will be traveling around the pacific and will join the Moananuiakea Voyage in August once she reaches Seattle.
