Hiker injured on Lanikai Pillbox Trail Monday morning

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Monday, the Honolulu Fire Department received a call for an injured hiker on the Lanikai Pillbox trail in Kailua.A woman in her late 60s suffered an injury while hiking and was unable to make it down the trail by herself. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported she had injuries to her shoulder, face, and back.Hikers say the trail looks easier than it is. They caution other hikers to take their time and know their limit."I think for me the hardest part was going downhill it was a lot of pebbles and little rocks so I had take my time and go slow and get down to keep my balance on the rocks," said one hiker named Coco. Another hiker said it's easy to fall if you aren't being cautious and taking your time. "I was being careless and slipped on loose rocks scraped up my shoulders a little bit," said Skinner. The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) encourages hikers to always hike with a partner, assess your capabilities, and wear proper clothing and shoes."A lot of tourists come with just their sandals on and that's not always the best choice because there are a lot of loose rocks," said Skinner.DLNR says prior to hiking, learn about the trail you intend to hike so you will know the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty. Local Hiker, 65 dies after falling 40-feet off of Lanikai Pillbox Trail