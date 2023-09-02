 Skip to main content
Highway exiting Lahaina blocked for 2 hours as motorists self-evacuated

Several Lahaina detours seen in cell phone footage from August 8th

Shantal Catanach captured this image at 4:38PM of Maui police blocking off access on Keawe street, which leads to the highway north. She took a detour down a single lane dirt road.

County officials have not disclosed where road closures were put up on Aug. 8 -- the night of the fire in Lahaina town. But evacuees have shared with KITV4 time-stamped video showing how their paths were obstructed.

LAHAINA-- A Lahaina resident captured cell phone video over the course of two hours, revealing the highway shut down to traffic during the peak hours of the self-evacuation.

Newly released cell phone video, shot by Travis Miller, captures the moment that downed power lines entangled cars on Honoapi'ilani Highway near Kapunakea, one block north of Lahaina Gateway.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

