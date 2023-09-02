Highway exiting Lahaina blocked for 2 hours as motorists self-evacuated

LAHAINA-- A Lahaina resident captured cell phone video over the course of two hours, revealing the highway shut down to traffic during the peak hours of the self-evacuation.
Newly released cell phone video, shot by Travis Miller, captures the moment that downed power lines entangled cars on Honoapi'ilani Highway near Kapunakea, one block north of Lahaina Gateway.
It was just before 2:53 in the afternoon when the flow of traffic soon after halted.
Tex Lodge captured video of an SUV owner using a downed tree branch to remove a power line from his vehicle, unsure if it was energized.
Hawaiian Electric says its workers called in the flare-up in the vicinity of Lahainaluna Road, mauka (hillside) of the bypass at 3:00PM. The utility company also said in a statement that at the time of the flare-up, all powerlines in West Maui had been de-energized for several hours.
KITV4 has now met with numerous evacuees who shared cell phone video. Cataloguing the timestamps from across town, a more robust timeline is now emerging.
County officials have not disclosed where road closures were put up on August 8th in Lahaina town. The police chief has said officers on the ground directed traffic away from danger.
But county officials have not answered if command & control for fire and police were coordinating in the Emergency Operations Center (or remotely), before the evening of August 8th.
Resigned director Herman Andaya repeatedly referred to the EOC meeting "at night," as did Police Chief John Pellitier in an interview with Maui Now.
(The county has said that the EOC was partially activated in the morning- the Mayor saying at a 8-29 press conference, to address fires in Kula).
Evacuees have shared time-stamped video showing how their paths were obstructed on the afternoon Lahaina burned, with some fleeing to the water by 5:30pm.
After filming the scene, Travis Miller went into the Safeway at 3:00pm. He left over two hours later. Miller shot a dozen video clips showing Honoapi'ilani vacant of outgoing or incoming traffic for the duration of the time that he remained at the Canary mall.
At 5:24 p.m., two and a half hours after cars were entangled, Debbie Schultz Peterson shot video of the outgoing and inbound lanes of Honoapi'ilani highway still unused north of Keawe street.
Miller also says, as many others have, that during this time there were no bullhorn announcements or sirens or text notifications of an evacuation.
Miller says police were present on scene- to direct traffic down Keawe street and into the Canary mall.
"And they either went out the backside onto Front street. I could see that everyone was blocked-- so I went out and I came this way and I got under the power line," Miller told KITV at the intersection of the Highway and Kapunakea.
Though we did not cross the barricade, a half dozen police officers arrived on scene to tell us we were not allowed to continue the interview at the site.
Shantal Catanach was on the other side of the Keawe street detour /closure, trying to get to from apartments on Ulupono street, (in the vicinity of the northernmost point of the bypass)- to the northbound highway at 4:38PM.
The mother and her son, Keanu, couldn't even get down to the cannery area. She followed a line of cars taking a residential backroad north through the residential hillside neighborhood of Wahikuli.
The bypass was right behind her, but it was still closed-- as it is thought to be the scene of the active 3pm brush fire.
Chief Brad Ventura answered a KITV4 inquiry- at what point did firefighters realize they were not dealing with a Lahainaluna brushfire, but an urban inferno bearing down on the city. Ventura said within a half hour.
What's more, those trying to exit the middle of town from Lahainaluna road, were also obstructed heading north and south.
Amanda Cassidy was among the first evacuees who departed her home before 3:30pm.
"Anything could happen," Cassidy told KITV4, "Every second counts." Cassidy had experience surviving Hurricane Katrina.
Cassidy left Lahainaluna Road, and is seen in a photo captured by a friend. At that point she says the northbound highway was not only closed off by an officer, but the southbound as well.
The picture shows traffic directed towards Front Street, rather than utilizing either direction of Honoapi'ilani highway.
This investigation will continue when we look at the lane closures for those heading south of town, where Hokiokio Place was shut down until 5PM, according to the mayor.
The mayor (at the time unaware of the inferno) announced in a 6PM live interview with KITV4 that Hokiokio had been reopened.
Hokiokio is the largest road and first opportunity to access the southbound bypass out of Lahaina.
Hawaiian Electric crews were also at work on Honoapi'ilani highway south (below the bypass and south of Lahainaluna), clearing downed power lines.
Cole Millington shot video of only 1 active lane leading out of town to the south at 5PM, at the height of the self-evacuation, while the utility took up the other half of the highway.
KITV4 will continue to investigate.