HIgh surf warnings for beaches across Oahu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds will steadily diminish over the next 2
days, but a large north-northeast swell will result in elevated
seas of 12 to 18 feet in exposed areas.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Waimea Bay, HAWAII (KITV4)-- A High surf warning has been extended for north facing shores of O'ahu. These large waves can be dangerous to people and property within the surf zone.
These large breaking waves are about 20 to 30 feet. The national weather service recommends you to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.
Waimea beach has signs in place to warn swimmers and surfers of the dangers.
It is still pretty windy in certain areas, but trade winds are diminishing today and will weaken throughout the weekend.
Before you head out to a beach this weekend you should check for any warning signs at the area you're visiting to know when to avoid getting in the water.
Lifeguard, Drew Lamore, says there have been quite a few rescues on Waimea bay beach over the last few days.
He says these large waves can be life threatening if you're not cautious.
"Just want people to be aware of their surroundings and try to be mindful that we post signs for your safety and lots of announcements and preventative actions so please be careful, please be safe" shares Lamore.
The high surf warning will be in effect until 6pm on Saturday.