High Profile Murder Trial of Bernard Brown Begins on Maui

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The high profile murder trial of Bernard Brown began today on Maui. He is accused of killing Moreira “Mo” Monsalve who had gone missing on January 12, 2014. KITV-4 spoke with her sister who was in the court room today.

Moreira Mo Monsalve was 46 years old when she went missing. She was last seen at Bernard Brown’s home in Wailuku who was her boyfriend at the time. Police say advancement of technology and cell phone evidence were key in Brown’s indictment since the body of Monsalve has not been found. Brown was indicted on the murder charge in September 2019, more than five years after Monsalve’s disappearance. He was arrested in Sacramento, Californiua and brought back to Maui. After the first indictment was dismissed without prejudice in December, he was reindicted on the charge by another grand jury.

