High levels of COVID-19 continue to strain the workforce

Thousands of employers are facing a harsh reality -- a ton of workers calling in sick every few months as more and more people abandon COVID-19 precautions.
"People are trying to act like living with COVID-19 means acting like there's no COVID-19 there, but the reality is there is still a serious illness circulating at high levels in our community," said disease expert Dr. Tim Brown.
And those high levels are now occurring every three months. Previously, the waves came every six months.
"The infection is everywhere. It's not whether -- it's when -- you're going to get infected," said Steve Seto, vice president of marketing for ProService Hawaii, which handles payroll and benefits for 2,500 employers with 50,000 workers.
The routine surges have become painful for many businesses already struggling to stay afloat.
"It's brutal. You know employers are already dealing with short staffing challenges because of the Great Resignation and now on top of that the state must have thousands of employees who are calling in sick every week," Seto added. "We are hearing so many cases across every single industry in the state."
Disease experts say people should still be paying attention to COVID-19 infections and taking precautions when cases are high.
"It's that transmission that produces people out of work, people going to the hospital, people dying," Brown said. "And we should be doing everything we can as a society basically to try to slow that down rather than just trying to ignore a virus that's among us."
But with that becoming the norm, they're warning the future of our economy is in jeopardy.
"We are hearing so many instances where employers are unable to supply the demand that the market has for their products and services purely because of the short staffing," Seto said. "And one of the many causes of the short staffing problems -- people missing their shifts -- is certainly because of the endemic nature of people getting sick."
With no end in sight, many employers are now reinstating things like masking and social distancing, just to have a chance of survival.
But health experts say everyone in society must play a role in curbing transmission.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.