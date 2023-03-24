HIDOE releases 2023 commencement schedule

Hawaii's high school students are gearing up for graduation season.
The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) released the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony schedule Friday. HIDOE says graduation will have fewer COVID-19 restrictions than it had over the past three years.
HIDOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi released a statement saying
"Our public schools strive to ensure that every student reaches their fullest potential and can be successful and thrive after high school, no matter what path they choose. Graduation is the culmination of that effort, reflecting years of dedication by our students and their families, teachers, administrators and peers who have helped them achieve their goals along the way. I know that our Class of 2023 will continue to make Hawai‘i proud as they embark on their next journey."
While there are no planned health and safety restrictions for this year's ceremonies, people attending are being asked to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 precautions.
They're asked to stay home if they feel sick, have symptoms of illness or tested positive for coronavirus within the past five days.
Schools will be sharing details with parents and guardians. An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is below, based on the latest information available. This list will be updated on the Department’s website as needed. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly.
O‘AHU
Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Roosevelt High
May 18
Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue School
May 20
School campus
Kaimukī High
May 20
Waikiki Shell
McKinley High
May 21
School campus
Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Kaiser High
May 19
School stadium
Farrington High
May 20
Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Kalani High
May 23
Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf & the Blind
May 24
School campus
Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Mililani High
May 16
Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Leilehua High
May 19
School stadium
Waialua High & Intermediate
May 20
School athletics field
‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
ʻAiea High
May 18
Hawaiʻi Convention Center
Moanalua High
May 19
Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Radford High
May 20
School stadium
Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Waipahu High
May 17
Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Pearl City High
May 20
Hawaiʻi Convention Center
Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Waiʻanae High
May 19
School stadium
Nānākuli High & Inter.
May 20
School campus
Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Kapolei High
May 19
School stadium
Campbell High
May 20
Hawaiʻi Convention Center
Castle-Kahuku Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Kahuku High & Inter.
May 18
May 18
Brigham Young University-Hawaiʻi Cannon Center
Castle High
May 20
School stadium
Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Olomana School
May 18
May 18
School campus
Kailua High
May 20
School football field
Kalāheo High
May 24
Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
HAWAI‘I ISLAND
Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Keaʻau High
May 19
School stadium
Kaʻū High & Pahala Elementary
May 19
Kaʻū District Gymnasium
Pahoa High & Inter.
May 21
School gymnasium
Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Hilo High
May 19
Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium
Waiākea High
May 20
Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium
Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino
May 19
School campus
Konawaena High
May 20
School football field
Honokaʻa High & Inter.
May 20
School campus
Kohala High
May 20
Hisaoka Gymnasium at Kamehameha Park
Kealakehe High
May 27
School football field
MAUI
Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihākoʻi-Maui Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Kekaulike High
May 18
School stadium
Baldwin High
May 19
War Memorial Stadium
Maui High
May 20
War Memorial Stadium
Kūlanihākoʻi High
N/A
Note: First senior class planned in School Year 2025-26.
Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Lāna‘i High & Elementary
May 20
Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium
Hāna High & Elementary
May 20
School campus
Moloka‘i High
May 20
School football field
Lahainaluna High
May 21
School campus
KAUA‘I
Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
Kapaʻa High
May 19
Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
Kaua‘i High
May 19
Antone “Kona” Vidinha, Jr. Memorial Stadium
Waimea High
May 19
School front lawn
Niʻihau High & Elementary
N/A
Note: No senior class this year