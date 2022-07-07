HIDOE opens call for school bus drivers to the public

The National 2022 "State of School Transportation Report" revealing 88-percent of educational facilities-- feeling the critical impacts of that shortage.
"Severe," explained "Ground Transport president, Louis Gomes. "This is one of the most severe shortages that we've ever had over many years."
Here in the islands, dozens of bus routes were suspended this past school year.
The Hawaii Department of Education trying to grapple with the shortage, while also getting student back into the classroom.
"Bus driving is a huge piece of equal opportunity for education," added Hawaii Department of Education Student Transportation Services Branch Administrator, Emily Evans. "I've talked to many parents who are extremely frustrated because there just aren't enough seats to get their kids to school."
85 positions need to be filled for the upcoming year.
Which is why they're putting the call out early.
The Department of Education and Ground Transport hosting a public hiring event this Saturday at Kapolei High School.
Community members, 21 years or older, with a valid drivers license are encouraged to get behind the wheel of one of the big yellow busses.
"You can start out as an aid if you want, if you're intimidated by the bus," Gomes continued. "Then you can also start up and become a non-CDL van driver, and then you can train and become a CDL driver, we offer training. It's kind of a rewarding thing.
Serious applicants will have the opportunity to interview on the spot, with the potential of walking away with conditional offer for the upcoming school year.