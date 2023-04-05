HI-EMA plans for natural disasters

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency held a meeting Wednesday for community discussion on its hazard mitigation plan.
HI-EMA presented their response plans to potential natural disasters in Hawai’i and how they will protect the community against threats of disasters like tsunamis, hurricanes, and flooding.
To help locals be prepared for anything, HI-EMA has developed a new user-friendly map anyone can use to see potential hazards specifically in their area–and how to be ready in advance.
Instead of it just being a PDF that they have to scroll through, we’ll have that story map where they can look up their location and look up all the hazards and risk assessments that we’ve done this year,” explained Kelsey Yamanaka, Acting State Hazard Mitigation Officer of HI-EMA.
Tsunamis are still the greatest potential threat to the Hawaiian islands, and HI-EMA says its vital for local families to have emergency resources and an evacuation plan in place ahead of time.
For a quick overview of your neighborhood’s natural disaster risk assessment, head to dod.hawaii.gov/hiema.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.