HFD Captain provides fire safety recommendations following Waikiki blaze

Fire Captain Jeffrey Roache with the Honolulu Fire Dept. told KITV4, "When you see arcing, you're talking about a spark, usually caused by overheating which overloads the circuit - by overloading the circuit or conductor, when the overheating goes on, it can lead to ignition."
Highly recommended fire safe habits and best practices when dealing with (electric) cords include pulling them by the plug itself, not by the cord, also checking for wear.
Smoke detectors were present in the structure that caught fire but occupants and witnesses reported not hearing any audible activation.
The damage estimate is $1,216,000 to the property and $84,000 in contents.
"Inspecting and maintaining your equipment and your electrical appliances, definitely goes a long way, and being to quick to replace old or damaged equipment, cords, power strips, batteries, chargers and using equipment and cords that are appropriately rated, properly rated for the appliances you are using, that can go a long way", said Roache.
The building on Kaioo Dr. that caught fire did not have active sprinklers in the units.
Some of the aging structures in the area, including multiple low rise buildings, don't contain sprinkler systems and many would like to see that change.
Roache added, "Sprinklers save lives, they're the best tool we have to prevent loss of life, our stance is clear, we're in favor of buildings being sprinklered."
Residents impacted by the Waikiki fire are advised to contact the American Red Cross for assistance at 808-734-2101.