HFD, animal rescue volunteers team up to rescue trapped puppy By KITV4 Web Staff Apr 14, 2022 Apr 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Firefighters and volunteers with Aloha Animal Outreach teamed up to rescue one of two puppies trapped on a mountain in Maili.Neighbors reported hearing dogs barking since Wednesday. The puppies, who are less than a year old, were eventually spotted on a ledge by a few goats.Crews were eventually able to get one of them down around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, while the other puppy ran further up. The male who was rescued, will undergo evaluation by the Hawaiian Humane Society, before being put up for adoption.