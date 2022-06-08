Helicopter Crash Leaves Six Injured on Big island

SOUTH POINT-- A tour helicopter crash landed Wednesday on the Big Island, as multiple people had to be treated for injuries.
Authorities learned of the accident just after 5:30pm. Six people in all were aboard the tour helicopter when it went down in a lava field near South Point Road and the Ranchos Subdivision.
Two were transported from the scene with serious injuries.
Photos released by Hawaii county of the crash site show the wreckage surrounded by lava rock, after the helicopter went down. A representative with Hawaii county tells me the pilot was initially reported as stuck and had to be extracted from the wreckage.
The accident occurred over a mile from the nearest road, complicating rescue efforts. EMS needed 45 minutes to reach the scene.
The aircraft is operated by the tour group Paradise helicopters.
One person was flown from the crash site to Kona Community Hospital. The pilot, a 50 year old male, was treated in serious condition. Also, one of the five passengers on the tour, an 18 year old woman, was rushed from the scene in serious condition.
The operator of the aircraft. K&S Helicopters / Above It All, Inc. says they are cooperating with authorities, and working to assist those affected. The company told KITV in a statement, "The care of our passengers, crew members, and their families is our highest priority."
Aside from the most critical patient transported by air, the five others were treated at the scene by emergency medical services and also transported to Kona Community Hospital, but via ambulance.