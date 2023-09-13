 Skip to main content
HECO shareholder files lawsuit against electric company and board of directors

Lahaina fires aftermath

Hawaiian Electric Company is facing a new lawsuit -- this time from the company's own shareholders.

A shareholder is now suing the board of Hawaiian Electric Co. claiming the board's negligence contributed to the Lahaina wildfires. 

The complaint specifically names current and former board members including Scott Seu, president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Industries, parent company of HECO.

