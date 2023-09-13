HECO shareholder files lawsuit against electric company and board of directors

Reporter
Hawaiian Electric Company is facing a new lawsuit -- this time from the company's own shareholders.
A shareholder is now suing the board of Hawaiian Electric Co. claiming the board's negligence contributed to the Lahaina wildfires.
The complaint specifically names current and former board members including Scott Seu, president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Industries, parent company of HECO.
HECO's president and CEO Shelee Kimura is also named in the suit, which alleges the board prioritized profits over safety, refusing to make urgent repairs to electrical infrastructure.
"This risk has long been identified," said plaintiff's attorney Addison Bonner. "It was not addressed sufficiently in a quickly enough manner and the worst-case scenario has happened."
The latest lawsuit claims that between 2019 and 2022, HECO spent less than $245,000 on mitigating the risks of wildfires on Maui.
The complaint -- filed by shareholder Christina Rice -- said HECO spent millions of dollars instead to reach its renewable energy goals that earned the company millions in bonuses for its executives.
The complaint alleges that in 2022 Seu's pay rose to $3.6 million from $1.9 million the year before.
HECO did not respond to requests for comment.
According to the suit, the Lahaina fire began when HECO power lines fell to the ground during high winds. And after the fire, the company removed evidence, impeding the investigation.
"In a situation like this, accountability is important," Bonner said. "Ultimately we want to affect change and this is a way to do both."
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
