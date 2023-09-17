 Skip to main content
Heartwarming reunion of cat found in Lahaina rubble and its owner

  • Updated
  • 0
Heartwarming reunion of cat found in Lahaina rubble and its owner. Photo courtesy Sarah Haynes.

Owner Angelica Almogela is shocked to get her cat back, because this indoor-only kitty ran away from home in Kahului almost a year ago.

KAHULUI, Maui (ISLAND NEWS) -- A heartwarming reunion between a cat and its owner, and a message from animal shelters and rescuers to get your pet microchipped with a national chip company. 

This is the moment Pearl and her people were reunited. Owner Angelica Almogela is shocked to get her cat back, because this indoor-only kitty ran away from home in Kahului almost a year ago.

