Health experts warn public to look out for monkeypox virus

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.The recent long period south swell is maintaining advisory level
surf along many southern coasts today. Although this swell is
falling today, another swell pulse from the south should keep
south shore surf elevated to near advisory heights into and
possibly through Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Kahoolawe, Oahu,
Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Besides COVID-19, another infectious disease that has reached Hawaii is putting health experts on alert.
World health officials over the weekend declined to classify the current monkeypox outbreak in more than 50 countries a public health emergency, but that doesn't mean we're out of the woods just yet.
"For most residents of Hawaii, the risk is very low. But that being said, there was a time when the risk of COVID-19 for most people was also very low,
said Epidemiologist Jacob Schafer at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. "This is the time when we can act now smartly to contain things so it does not become a large health emergency for all residents."
The state Health Department has reported about half a dozen cases here, but epidemiologists are expecting there will be more.
And while the majority of cases are affecting gay men, he warns it's dangerous to stigmatize a part of the population and give the false impression that others are not at risk.
"Anyone is at risk of contracting monkey pox," Schafer said. "It's usually spread via skin-to-skin contact, which of course includes intimate contact like sexual contact, but can also include hugging or kissing or even rubbing against somebody's arm with your sharing a ride in a truck together."
Monkeypox is being characterized as an evolving health threat.
"We're taking it seriously even with this low number of cases because we don't want it to become endemic," said Health Department spokeswoman Katie Arita-Chang.
Monkeypox starts with flu-like symptoms -- fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes, and rash or sores on your body. There's no proof the virus is transmitted by touching doorknobs or sharing toilets, but the highest risk is that skin-to-skin contact or sharing unwashed clothes, towels or bed sheets.
There is also a risk of contracting monkeypox through droplets in the air, but it's far less contagious than COVID-19. And the good news is there's already treatments and vaccines available to stop the spread.
The Health Department recently met with about 500 local medical providers to alert them on how to identify the latest virus and the best treatments for patients.
"It is so important not to stigmatize this disease," added Epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller. "It can be between any two human beings and you just need to know who you're monkeying around with."
