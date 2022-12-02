Health experts recommend masks for sensitive population in midst of eruptions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The ongoing eruption from Mauna Loa is releasing vog, ash and particles into the air – endangering people with respiratory illnesses.
Some health experts are urging residents to look into masks for help but not just any mask. They said some that work for COVID-19 protection might not be the masks necessary for volcanic atmosphere.
“The M95 masks or K95 masks are helpful to a degree and they're certainly going to be helpful for bigger particles," said Diana Felton, toxicologist at Hawaii Department of Health.
However, DOH officials want to make it clear that masks cannot filter out sulfur dioxide gas but M95 and K95 masks fight against particles like Pele's hair in vog. Because Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in more than 30 years, they said knowing what the air quality hazards are is still up in their air.
People with respiratory issues are recommended to stock up on medication, inhalers, and effective masks.
According to the CDC, more 60% of masks sold online or in-person are counterfeit. President of Bona Fide Masks, Bill Taubner said it is imperative for people to do their research on finding authentic and verified masks – especially for the keiki, kupuna, immunocompromised and other high-risk groups.
"The well-fitting M95 or K95 mask is going to cover your mouth and your nose. It’s going to form some type of tight seal around your face and that’s why it’s a little better than the three-ply surgical mask," said Taubner.
Experts also recommend to steer away from masks that look fashionable but are not as effective.