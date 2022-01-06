Health department offers low-income families affected by water crisis ready-to-drink milk.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hundreds of families with babies could be affected by the Red Hill water contamination crisis, according to estimates by the State Department of Health (DOH).
The DOH is concerned about mothers who use powered milk formula. For the families affected by the Red Hill contaminated water, mixing powdered milk with bottled water presents yet another challenge to their lives. That's why the DOH's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) wants to help its participants.
The participants of WIC are either pregnant, breastfeeding, or postpartum women, and infants and children under age five who meet income guidelines and have a medical or nutritional risk.
Lorilyn Salamanca, a Public Health Nutritionist at the WIC Services Branch, noted, "It can be really scary. If you're using water and it smells different, smells like fuel, it can be a scary thing for mothers. We wanted to be proactive because we know families are in a time of turmoil."
Salamanca said there could be around 600 WIC families or more affected; there are 600 families alone in the 96818 zip code which represents Red Hill/ Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam; Ground Zero for the water contamination crisis.
She said WIC is letting families change from powdered or concentrated formula to the ready-to-feed formula. If families are staying at a hotel, they'll provide shelf-stable milk because they know in the small hotel refrigerator, "the gallon of milk is going bad."
If moms find breastfeeding an easier option but are having a hard time, WIC will teach moms how to increase milk supply.
"It can be scary for moms and their babies, trying to make sure their kids are healthy. We want to offer these options so the kids are OK. Whether it's mixing formula or feeding their meals, we want to make sure they have extra options," Salamanca said.
WIC said it just wants to make sure Hawaii's children can keep safely having their daily dose of good dairy.
Some general info on WIC provisions that may relate to families on the Navy Water System:
• For WIC families with infants that don’t have access to clean and safe drinking water in their home, including those on the Navy Water System, call your WIC clinic.
• WIC can help you to increase your milk supply or to change powdered or concentrated formula to the ready-to-feed formula.
• For WIC families who are staying in a hotel or housing with limited cooking or storage, please call your WIC clinic and ask about how to buy shelf-stable milk, shelf-stable soymilk, shelf-stable tofu, juice packs, and canned beans.
• Families can find their WIC office or apply for WIC at health.hawaii.gov/wic.