Health Care Providers Say COVID Hospitalization Numbers are Inflated

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI AND OAHU...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI
AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI THE BIG ISLAND AND WINDWARD OAHU...
.A large northwest and north swell will generate warning or advisory
level surf along most north and west facing shores through Thursday
and possibly Thursday night.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 15 to 20 feet along north and west
facing shores of Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. Surf
12 to 16 feet for north facing shores of windward Oahu and north
facing shores of the Big Island.
* WHERE...North and west facing shores of Molokai, north facing
shores of windward Oahu, as well as north facing shores of Maui
and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Kauai Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
ER patients testing positive for COVID are included in hospitalization count
HONOLULU-- COVID hospitalization numbers require a closer look to break down the current risk of the Omicron variant.
"At least up until now, we have included in our counts everybody who tested positive for COVID regardless if they are being treated for COVID," Hilton Raethel of Healthcare Association of Hawaii told KITV News.
Staying consistent with former practices, the case counts include patients treated in the ER for other ailments who then test positive for COVID-19.
"If someone comes off a moped, is admitted to the hospital, and is treated for that accident, and they're tested because we test all in-patients... it may be found they have COVID," Raethel added, explaining patients in that situation are still tabulated as infectious.
Health care providers say the practice is more of an issue now with the prevalence of Omicron, presenting a higher volume of asymptomatic cases.
"Does it cause inflation of the numbers? I'd say yes it does. But again, it's important to identify them for consistency reasons," said Raymond Vara of Hawaii Pacific Health.
How much do incidental admissions inflate hospitalization numbers? A data analysis hasn't been conducted yet.
"But based on anecdotes we believe that something like 20 per cent of our current admissions that test positive for COVID are not in the hospital for COVID or actively treated for COVID," Raethel concluded.
Hawaii's Health care providers at a press conference Wednesday explained the data discrepancy. They also issued a plea to the public to use all the tools at its disposal to take personal responsibility to mitigate the spread of COVID.