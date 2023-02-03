Health care crisis worsens as more nurses leave home health care for hospital jobs

Every day when Ava Rezentes gets home from school, a nurse is there to help take care of her.
But as of Monday, there won't be a nurse waiting.
"We're kind of on the verge of collapse at this point," said her mother Kaui Rezentes.
Nurses are leaving private homes to work at hospitals desperate for staff because of a record number of patients.
"About 500 patients a day more than what we had pre-pandemic," said Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. "Because patients are getting sicker."
But as hospitals pull staff from nursing facilities and home health care agencies, many families have nowhere to turn for help with seniors or children like Ava, who is paralyzed and on a ventilator.
"It's definitely a crisis," said Ava's father Pipi. "It's affecting so many families and they're struggling. For our daughter, she's one of the most medically-fragile kids that live at home."
For 19 years, Ava has needed round-the-clock care, requiring a registered nurse's help with clearing her lungs, bathing and prepping food for her feeding tube.
"It's the consistency. Having the consistency of nursing so we can have a job," said Pipi Rezentes.
"We got bills to pay and we are a two-person working household -- we have to be," added Kaui Rezentes.
Hilton Raethel, the head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, says the group is working on training more nurses.
But for now, he's asking the city and state for emergency funds to bring in more mainland nurses to help address the severe shortage.
For the Rezentes' 'ohana -- it's a matter of life and death.
"Her life expectancy wasn't supposed to be past the age of two, but we've been able to keep her out of the hospital -- keep her at home for home care thanks to the nurses that have been here," Kaui Rezentes said. "She's what we call our miracle baby, you know. It's just heartbreaking to think what would happen if we can't get enough care for her."
