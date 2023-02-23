...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HDOT reminds drivers to move over for first responders
Honolulu - The Hawaii Department of Transportation, along with the Honolulu Police Department, and Freeway Service Patrol are reminding motorists of the Move Over Law to protect first responders.
On Sunday, February 19th, 46-year-old HPD officer Felix Gasmen was critically injured when a car veered into him and pinned him against a parked police vehicle while he was assisting at the scene of an earlier collision on H-3. HDOT urges drivers to use caution when approaching any emergency vehicle with its lights on and observe the Move Over Law.
HDOT Director Ed Sniffen says, "Our first responders are at great risk when responding to a crash scene or a disabled car, they have no protection when they are outside their vehicle and standing alongside the roadway."
The Move Over Law applies to police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, Freeway Service Patrol employees, and tow truck drivers.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help with his recovery.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.