Hawaii's Youth Take on the DOT with lawsuit

HAKIPUU (KITV4) - The Fukumitsu family tends to a trove of kalo patches in Hakipu'u. According to 14-year-old Navahine, the lo'i, where the family cultivates kalo, are yielding less crop than in years past.
"Because of the flooding and overflowing, and also the saline levels becoming higher," Navahine told KITV4.
Changes to climate have led to blight and the proximity of the lo'i to rising sea levels has brought a sense of urgency for Navahine, one of 14 of Hawaii's youth suing to compel the Department of Transportation and Office of the Governor to take action.
One of their legal reps, Earthjustice, is turning to the court to get the DOT on track for the zero emissions deadline in 2045.
"If the DOT does not change its practices and doesn't stop doing business as usual, we will not make that target. Our greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector will continue to increase," Leinaala Ley said.
EarthJustice says the DOT is behind on more aggressive investment in infrastructure towards electrification: not just ground, but also marine and air transportation.
The environmental advocacy group says the impacts of climate change are already here.
"We have kids who are fishermen and they see declining fish stock. We have kids who are farmers and they see the change in weather patterns and the flooding of the farms," Ley told KITV.
For Navahine and her family, that means substantial risk for a farm that has been in her family for 10 generations.
"Coming from a native Hawaiian Kalo farming family, my family is really connected to the fragile ecosystem we live in," Navahine added, "If action is not made right now, these lands will be underwater within my lifetime."