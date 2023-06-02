Hawaii's quest to reduce gun crimes and violence met with opposition

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signs gun control legislation in Honolulu on Friday, June 2, 2023 as Leia Kandell, left, age 10, and Cole Kandell, age 7, look on. Green signed legislation that allows more people to carry concealed firearms but at the same time prohibit people from taking guns to a wide range of places, including beaches, hospitals, stadiums, bars that serve alcohol and movie theaters. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Governor Josh Green officially signed SB 1230 Friday, making it illegal to carry firearms in "sensitive places" including government buildings, hospitals, restaurants and bars that serve alcohol, plus stadiums, movie theaters, concert halls and colleges.
With decades of experience as an ER Doctor, Green says gun violence is a public health crisis and action needs to be taken to address it.
"What you're going to see today is us moving from the state with the second lowest rate of gun violence in the country and we hope to stay with the lowest rate of gun violence in the country," said Green. "Back on the mainland I was one of the physicians that took care of individuals who were victims of gun violence. I lost a loved one to a suicide with a gun, so anything we could do, we should do."
Chris Marvin with 'Everytown for Gun Safety' told KITV4, "I think the legislature and the Governor have done a great job of making Hawaii safer, in the face of the Supreme Court telling us that we had to issue concealed carry weapons permits."
Republican Representative Diamond Garcia said, "I did not support the Senate Bill 1230 which simply restricts people's constitutional right to carry firearms to protect themselves and their family."
Hawaii Firearms Coalition Director Andrew Namiki Roberts said the Hawaii Firearms Coalition will file a lawsuit when the law goes into effect this summer.
