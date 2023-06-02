 Skip to main content
Hawaii's quest to reduce gun crimes and violence met with opposition

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signs gun control legislation in Honolulu on Friday, June 2, 2023 as Leia Kandell, left, age 10, and Cole Kandell, age 7, look on. Green signed legislation that allows more people to carry concealed firearms but at the same time prohibit people from taking guns to a wide range of places, including beaches, hospitals, stadiums, bars that serve alcohol and movie theaters. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

 Audrey McAvoy

Today, Governor Josh Green signed into law a statewide policy on this -- so it applies to all counties across the state.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Governor Josh Green officially signed SB 1230 Friday, making it illegal to carry firearms in "sensitive places" including government buildings, hospitals, restaurants and bars that serve alcohol, plus stadiums, movie theaters, concert halls and colleges.

With decades of experience as an ER Doctor, Green says gun violence is a public health crisis and action needs to be taken to address it.

Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.

An error occurred