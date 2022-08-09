Hawaii's opioid crisis worsens as providers urge state to invest in treatment, prevention

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM HST Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Jeff Nash has knows firsthand the dangers of opioids.
The former heroin addict who now runs the state's largest drug treatment center says he's seen a 20% jump in recent years in the number of residents at Habilitat addicted to the drugs.
And some of them, haven't made it, including a colleague who last year slipped back into addiction.
"And two weeks later, he died of a fentanyl overdose. So it hit really close to home," he said. "Without a doubt the opioid crisis is the worst it's ever been and to be real honest with you, I don't see it getting any better."
It's gotten so bad this year that drug poisoning deaths have actually outpaced fatal traffic accidents in the islands.
Nash is hoping more people will understand just how quickly opioids can lead to death.
"With fentanyl -- we're talking about a few grains of salt will end your life," he added.
In 2021, 41 people died from opioid overdoses -- almost all fentanyl related, according to the state Health Department. The number surpasses the 34 drug fatalities in 2020 and the 19 deaths in 2019.
"Honestly, I think that with the pandemic, people were trapped inside or fear a lot of things that cause people to want to, you know, use drugs, not deal with things, escape," said Becky Harrison, another former heroin addict now working for Habilitat. "I think that it just created a worse problem."
Officials blame drug cartels for importing fentanyl -- a highly-potent opioid -- throughout the United States and in Hawaii. And warn there's not enough treatment centers to handle the growing number of people addicted to the drugs.
That's why providers are urging the state to invest more money in treatment programs -- including those targeting women with children and early childhood prevention to slow the number of people who become addicted-- and stop the crisis from affecting future generations.
The state has won $78 million in an opioid settlement, but has yet to determine how it will use the money.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.