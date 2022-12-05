Hawaii's new Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke says she's working to expand early learning and technology

Gov. Josh Green's right-hand woman -- lieutenant governor Sylvia Luke -- says she hopes to make a big difference in her new role.
"I'm planning to be very helpful to the administration in working out many of the details with the Legislature," she said.
The state's new lieutenant governor Sylvia Luke says work on her top priorities is already underway -- expanding early learning and access to technology.
"It's really where the rubber hits the road and getting those laws that are important to the people implemented," Luke said. "We're going to be reimagining and revamping government so that it works for people."
In her inauguration speech, Luke says she knows firsthand -- as a working mother -- how important it is to have access to good preschools and child care.
"It is a cost-of-living issue for many of us who cannot afford steep tuitions for the few coveted preschool slots," Luke said.
She also recalled the hardships of not having modern technology during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when thousands were laid off and couldn't get unemployment.
"If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it's that modern IT infrastructure and reliable high-speed Internet are essential," she added.
After years in the Legislature, Luke says she is looking forward to working with Green and lawmakers in a different role to get things done.
"I think that's one of my talents to be able to sort out some of those personalities and emotions and still come out with great product at the end."
