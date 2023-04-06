Hawaii's most fragrant flowers in short supply ahead of lei season

There's not as many flowers for Leianne Farrelly's grandson to collect this time around.
"The wind just blew all the plants over," Farrelly said.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
There's not as many flowers for Leianne Farrelly's grandson to collect this time around.
"The wind just blew all the plants over," Farrelly said.
Fences typically full of pakalana -- now empty.
"Pakalana, there's none," said her son, Francis. "One, maybe."
The blossoms are about a month behind.
"Just don't have the flowers," Farrelly said.
The family of pikake and pakalana growers typically have enough flowers for just under a hundred lei a day.
But now, "people are getting half as much," he added. "And it's already hard to find when everything's perfect."
Bad weather's affecting our local flower farms and that means you may not be able to get Hawaii's most fragrant flowers this lei season.
"It's rain plus cold winds, which they don't like," said Farrelly's daughter-in-law Aissele. "It stunts the growth."
And that could put a damper on special events in the islands.
"One of the main ways Hawaiians show aloha to people is by giving them a lei," Francis said.
With flower shops having to go without some of their most popular items such as pikake, you'll be fortunate to get one.
"This year if you have a pikake lei then you're lucky."
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.