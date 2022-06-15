Hawaii's main staple -- rice -- could eat up more of the family budget

It's part of a global food crisis with no end in sight and now, it's hitting close to home.
"I eat rice every day, every meal -- breakfast, lunch and dinner."
It's hard for Ewa Beach resident Chad Andam to envision eating meals without rice.
But with the cost of Hawai'i's main staple expected to rise "it's going to be hard."
"We're already struggling to pay bills and now we're going to have to pay more for rice," he said.
Everything from Spam musubi to plate lunches could go up as rice prices increase globally.
The cost of rice is now at a 12-month high, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. That means the price of a 25 pound bag of rice here has jumped $2 over the past six months -- putting a big dent into the wallets of many local families. And that's just some of the rising costs for residents.
"Customers have been hit by increases in everything from utilities to gas to other food places that the supermarket and so it becomes a challenge for not only us to do business, but I think for all customers -- everyone in Hawaii -- to be able to just afford living here," said Kevin Yim, spokesman for Zippy's Restaurants.
Zippy's is expecting a hike in its cost of rice after already absorbing a more than 10% increase in April. And there's only so much it can take before having to raise prices.
"We use over 60,000 pounds of rice a year," he said. "We should all be worried about food security and rising prices. This is part of this crazy world we're living in right now."
Disruptions in the global supply chain, higher farming and energy costs and the ongoing war in Ukraine are all contributing to the problem. Higher wheat prices could also mean higher demand for rice.
"It's really disappointing. We eat rice all the time. It's a shame," said Scott Lowe, who's visiting from California with his family. "If prices keep going up and inflation keeps going up and raises aren't going up and cost of living's skyrocketing ... it's going to be really hard to feed a family."
"What's a plate lunch without rice on it, right? It's center and core to what we see as our food of Hawaii," Yim added.
For many local residents, rice is life. And that life -- at least at the table -- is getting more expensive.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.