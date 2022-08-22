Hawaii's last outdated mainframe computer system shut down

From backlogs in unemployment benefits to the handling of child welfare services, the state's had its fair share of bureaucratic red tape made worse by the pandemic.
Gov. David Ige today shut down the state's last mainframe computer, which handled major application systems -- some up to 60 years old.
Those systems were moved to modern cloud-based servers on the mainland, which have better security and greater flexibility to scale up in the event of an emergency.
During the height of the pandemic, the outdated systems were overwhelmed by the hundreds of thousands of jobless applicants -- many of whom waited months for benefits.
"When we have an emergency or a pandemic, it really exacerbates the problem and we see just huge changes in the capacity needed and being on the cloud means that we would be able to scale quickly, almost instantaneously," Ige said. "And we shouldn't see the kinds of problems that we had with slow response the systems crashing and those kinds of activities on the cloud system."
The new system will not only speed up sluggish application processes, but back up critical state data, and offer greater recovery capabilities in the case of a natural disaster since the servers will now be off island.
According to state officials, it's also less likely to be hacked.
Besides unemployment, the system processes applications for disability compensation, child support and child and adult welfare services.
