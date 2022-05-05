Hawaii's labor market ripe for new grads as employers struggle to recruit more workers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Kirsten Davis is graduating from the University of Hawaii with an English degree in two weeks.
And like many other new graduates, there's lots of jobs to choose from.
"I feel like I could pretty much work at any job," she said. "So I definitely have a lot more options to explore what I want to do."
Many employers are desperate to fill job openings left vacant during the pandemic. And that's giving new grads the upper hand.
"Yeah, it definitely makes me feel better knowing that as I'm looking, there's also people looking to hire people," Davis added.
Businesses recently surveyed by the National Association of Colleges and Employers are planning to increase hiring of new graduates this year by more than 30%.
"You see so many employees that are sort of changing their career fields that it opens up a lot of other opportunities that our graduates may not have had or even thought of," said Wendy Sora, director of the UH-Manoa Career Center.
Jacelyn Ho graduated in December and landed a full-time job just two months later.
"I was surprised like how quickly I was able to get a job," she said.
Many college seniors are finding opportunities for employment even before they graduate, according to Hawaii Pacific University.
"They are getting jobs right after graduation or if not earlier, and it depends on what they're looking for ... they can be a little bit more selective on where they want to go," said Cathy Lee Chong, HPU director of creative services and communications operations.
And with employers competing for workers, many of them are offering higher starting salaries -- making first jobs much more lucrative for today's graduates.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.