Hawaii's Iam Tongi makes it to top 12 on American Idol

Hawaii's Iam Tongi is officially in the top 12 of American Idol

KAHUKU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's own Iam Tongi continues to make the Aloha State proud.

The 18-year-old Kahuku native was one of the top 20 singers who performed in Sunday's American Idol episode, before returning to the stage Monday to find out he was voted into the top 12.

