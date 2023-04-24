Hawaii's Iam Tongi makes it to top 12 on American Idol Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAHUKU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's own Iam Tongi continues to make the Aloha State proud.The 18-year-old Kahuku native was one of the top 20 singers who performed in Sunday's American Idol episode, before returning to the stage Monday to find out he was voted into the top 12.He performed Lionel Richie's 'Stuck on You' in the first live show of the season Monday, and even gave his grandfather a shout out at the end of his song.This Sunday, Tongi and the other contestants will perform songs from the "Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame", and votes for the top 10 will be revealed live.Voting opens for the top 7 on Monday.You can catch American Idol live on KITV4 this Sunday and Monday at 2 p.m.The episodes will be re-broadcast at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News National Anti-domestic violence and gun groups unite to urge Supreme Court to reverse domestic violence ruling Updated Apr 20, 2023 Local 4.7 magnitude quake rumbles in Kailua-Kona area Updated May 26, 2022 Local Police searching for owner of dive gear found unattended at Pali Scenic Lookout on Maui Updated Jul 26, 2022 Local Covid-19's full death toll is nearly three times higher than reported, WHO data suggests May 5, 2022 COVID-19 Kaiser Permanente hosting vaccination events in Honolulu this week Updated Feb 11, 2022 News Oahu homeowners to pay significantly more in property taxes as home values rise Updated Jul 6, 2022 Recommended for you