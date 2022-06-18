Hawaii's healthcare response ranked ahead of all other states in pandemic

HONOLULU-- When it comes to handling the COVID pandemic, Hawaii's healthcare system has been ranked number one in the country.
A study looked at overall healthcare performance but focused on what has made Hawaii's pandemic response more successful than other states. According to the Commonwealth Fund scorecard, it's a combination of factors: from high vaccination rates to healthcare accessibility.
Those in Kakaako who spoke to KITV4 are fully vaccinated and say in the current omicron subvariant wave, the feeling is, "It doesn't scare me personally and I just feel like its something, they're getting though it," a group of residents chimed in, "It's not as bad as before."
Still, weekly numbers recently tally over 7,000 cases, and that has others feeling like, as Fong told us, he's "just trying to enjoy outdoor activities, you know. But at the same time it's weary especially with the numbers people are seeing in the news," he told KITV4.
He and others told us they weren't aware of mortality numbers. Deaths this last week stood only at 9. At the most Hawaii has seen more than seven times that weekly count in previous surges.
What's more, those admitted to intensive care this week for COVID, or incidentally with it, statewide stands at 10. That's only 5 more ICU beds used since the third week of May when the subvariant surge was on the rise.
So despite more than 100 people in hospitals with COVID, Hilton Raethel of Healthcare Association of Hawaii said, "Approximately 50% of the people in our hospitals today, it's incidental COVID and they're there for some other reason."
Raethel added, "The severity of illness is much lower than it was for either the first Omicron surge or the Delta surge."
In Hawaii those over 65 have met a near 100% vaccination rate for the first series according to the Department of Health. Those between 50 and 64 years of age, 90 per cent, while those in their forties are at 85 per cent completion of the first series doses of the vaccine.
DOH spokesperson Brooks Baehr told KITV of the vaccines, "Indeed they are tremendously effective at preventing severe illness. One undeniable things is a lot of people have had the infection, that given you a degree of immunity. And another factor is that people at high risk, of severe illness now have greater access to COVID-19 therapeutics."
Even still, the DOH advocates for staying up-to-date on vaccines.
Some states like Minnesota have shown data concluding that for those over 50, the fully vaccinated make up 10 times less the fatalities of those who have not taken the vaccine.