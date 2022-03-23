Hawaii's Health Department spent $1.5M so far on the Navy's water crisis at Red Hill

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and/or seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The state Health Department's racked up $1.5 million so far responding to the water contamination at Red Hill.
And it's now asking the Legislature for an emergency appropriation because that wasn't in the budget.
The expenses since December include everything from overtime, consultant fees and lab testing necessary to make sure the water is safe to use.
It also includes long-term work to protect the aquifer and drinking water system for all of Oahu.
"We fully expect the Navy to reimburse the Department of Health and all stakeholders for all costs related to this incident. They are the responsible party," said DOH spokeswoman Katie Arita-Chang. "Our staff has worked super hard on this incident day and night, and you know, we have been working around the clock to make sure that the water is tested, that we are doing our job to protect public health and the environment."
A leak at the military's Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility contaminated water for more than a dozen neighborhoods on the Navy's water system.
The DOH said it spent $691,000 on consultants, $522,000 for lab testing and $246,000 on overtime pay. That doesn't include supplies and other costs related to the contamination. It added the Navy hasn't given them an avenue for reimbursement.
But if necessary the department said it will use the legal system to get the money back.
We reached out to the Navy, but officials did not immediately say whether they would be willing to reimburse the state.
