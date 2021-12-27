Offers go here

Hawaii's Contact Tracing System Put to the Test

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU-- Currently in Hawaii there are 367 contract tracers on the job following up on thousands of positive cases. 

Hawaii's Contact Tracing System Put to the Test

However, as Brooks Baehr of the Department of Health explains, the contract tracing system has a limit to what it can handle.

Hawaii's Department of Health is asking for those who are ill to stay pro-active with contact tracing

Hawaii's Department of Health is asking for those who are ill to stay pro-active with contact tracing

"The volume of cases is so tremendously high. We have over 14 thousand active COVID cases right now and our contact tracers are not gonna be able to get in touch with everyone," Baehr said. 240 of those tracers are in Oahu.

The Department of Health says 25% of those they attempt to contact do not respond.

"If you are COVID positive, don't wait for our contact tracers to call you, take appropriate steps," Baehr added.

Physicians say those steps include self-isolation and taking pro-active tracing measures into your own hands.

"If you are infected, think back 48 hours before. Those members of your friends and family that have been with you 48 hours before your symptoms start- should be contacted," Dr. Alan Wu of Doctors of Waikiki told KITV 4.

When it comes to travel plans, health officials recommend the use of at-home testing kits, but say they are only 50 to 70 per cent accurate if swabbed correctly.

Dr. Wu added that going out for a PCR test is still necessary to confirm an infection.

